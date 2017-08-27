10 East Tennessee firefighters on their way to Texas

KNOX COUNTY - Rural Metro Fire Department has sent folks from Knoxville and East Tennessee to help affected areas in southern Texas, according to a release.

Ten firefighters volunteered and are on their way to Texas, according to the release. They will return home on Tuesday.

More than 300 AMR employees and 130 vehicles from across the United States were sent to the areas hit hardest by Harvey.

"Thousands of EVHC/AMR employees, caregivers and support staff live in this area and have been, or will be impacted by the devestation," President and CEO of AMR Corp. Ted Van Horne said in a release.

AMR and their partners are developing places for additional resources and potentially sending more people to Texas.

