A woman carries her dog on her shoulders as she evacuates her flooded home in Houston. (Photo: NBC)

The disaster left behind in Texas by Hurricane Harvey separated many pets from their owners.

Shelters in Houston and the surrounding area are full of cats and dogs, but one East Tennessee couple is on their way to do what they can to help reunite those animals with their owners.

"We are UPS for dogs. That's the easiest way to sum it up," said Jason Hopson, from the driver's seat of Bright Hope Animal Rescue's custom van. It can carry up to 72 animals in crates.



Hopson is on his way to Texas to pick up precious cargo. He will collect animals already in shelters when the storm hit, to make room for animals who were lost.

"It will free up space for the dogs that have been displaced from the hurricane so that they can stay relatively close to home and hopefully be reunited with their owners," Hopson said.



As rescues continue to take place in Texas, animals are transported all across the country, anywhere that has extra space to take them in. Hopson wants to help make sure they stay close to home so they can be reunited with their owners.

"What we don't want to happen is to take dogs that somebody is looking for and transplant them across the United States," he said.

Hopson and his wife run Bright Hope Animal Rescue in Greeneville as a nonprofit. They also have a separate business transporting animals across the country. After seeing the destruction in Texas, they knew they needed to help.



It's a long drive to Texas. But is it worth it?

"Absolutely," said Hopson. "To be able to help dogs, there isn't much that we wouldn't do."

