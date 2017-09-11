Tenn. electrical workers will help restore Florida power

St. Augustine Fire Department crews out working to clear debris and assess damage around the area. Many downed power line, trees, and impassable roads following Irma's impact on the First Coast. (Photo: Custom)

Some electrical workers from East Tennessee are on their way to Florida to help with power restoration, while others are still on standby.

Millions of people are without power across the Sunshine State since Hurricane Irma made its destructive march up the peninsula.

According to Trent Scott, spokesperson for the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association, a crew of nine workers from Plateau Electric Cooperative left Oneida this morning to head for Georgia to spend the night. They will go on to Florida in the morning. They don't have an exact destination yet, but may end up helping out the crews of Glades Electrical Cooperative in Moore Haven, which is located between Fort Meyers and West Palm Beach.

Tennessee has several other requests for mutual aid, but officials are holding off on sending additional crews until they know how Irma impacts Tennessee. Once we are in the clear, Scott says they anticipate sending 50 to 100 line workers to assist later in the week.

