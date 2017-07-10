Tenn. National Parks to offer total eclipse viewing locations

State capitols in the path of the total solar eclipse: Salem, Ore.; Lincoln, Neb.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Columbia, S.C. The optimal viewing time is given for each. (Map source: Deborah Riddle, CICS-NC and NOAA NCEI)

Three local national parks will be offering six different total solar eclipse viewing locations in Tennessee on August 21.

A total eclipse (middle) is when the sun and moon are aligned perfectly and the sun's face is 100% obscured. When sun isn't perfectly aligned but still obscured by the moon (left and right images), it is known as a partial eclipse. (Photo: NASA)





The Obed Wild and Scenic River, Manhattan Project National Historical Park, and Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will offer a view for free.

At Obed WSR, people can go to the Lilly Bluff Overlook in Lancing and the Park Visitor Center in Wartburg.

The eclipse can also be seen at the Manhattan Project NHP –Park Visitor Center at the American Museum of Science & Energy and one other site in Oak Ridge.

At the Big South Fork NRRA, the eclipse can be seen at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center in Oneida, and the Gateway Visitor Center in Crossville.

State capitols in the path of the total solar eclipse: Salem, Ore.; Lincoln, Neb.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Columbia, S.C. The optimal viewing time is given for each. (Map source: Deborah Riddle, CICS-NC and NOAA NCEI)

Each location varies in what it offers in terms of accessibility and service facilities, with some locations near established visitor centers and highways, and other locations in a spectacular outdoor setting within the park.

These free events will allow visitors to pick a location that best fits their personal preferences on how they want to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The parks plan to have several thousand “eclipse shades” available for visitors to protect their eyes as they view the eclipse.





A pair of glasses made for viewing the eclipse. A proper pair should meet CE certified standards as well as ISO 12312-2 requriements. Sunglasses are NOT a safe substitute.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) and end at approximately 4 p.m. The total phase of the eclipse will occur at approximately 2:30 p.m.

© 2017 WBIR.COM