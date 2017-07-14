Tennessean Hotel featured in Forbes hot hotel openings list

Tennessean hotel is located across from the Sunsphere (Photo: WBIR)

A Knoxville hotel is getting interest from an international news outlet. The Tennessean Hotel is featured on Forbes' Travel Guide's "17 HOT hotel openings this summer."

The hotel located near World's Fair Park made its debut this spring. Forbes praises the hotel's locally-made furniture and the city's largest selection of small-batch whiskey in the Drawing Room.

The list features hotels from all over the world that opened or plan to open this year.

