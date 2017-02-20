Tennessean Hotel holding job fair this week

A rendering of The Tennessean luxury hotel in downtown Knoxville. (Photo: Rendering courtesy The Tennessean)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville's newest luxury hotel is set to open in April, and they are now hiring staff members.

The Tennessean, located at World's Fair Park, will feature 82 hotel rooms plus 12 upscale condominiums.

RELATED: A tour inside the new Tennessean hotel and condo

The hotel, which formerly served as administrative offices for the State of Tennessee, sits near the base of the Sunsphere.

They are holding a hiring fair February 21-25 in parlors 1-5 at the Grand Pavilion, which is located at 525 Henley Street under the Holiday Inn Downtown. They will be accepting applications and interviewing applicants each day from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Interested in applying?



Employment Hotline: 865.934.3066

Email: info@thetennesseanhotel.com

To apply online before the Hiring Fair, we select THE TENNESSEAN Hotel at this website.

(© 2017 WBIR)