Tennessean Hotel holding job fair this week

Tourism officials are expecting a major economic impact from two new hotels opening in Downtown Knoxville in 2017.

WBIR 3:19 PM. EST February 20, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville's newest luxury hotel is set to open in April, and they are now hiring staff members.

The Tennessean, located at World's Fair Park, will feature 82 hotel rooms plus 12 upscale condominiums.

The hotel, which formerly served as administrative offices for the State of Tennessee, sits near the base of the Sunsphere.

They are holding a hiring fair February 21-25 in parlors 1-5 at the Grand Pavilion, which is located at 525 Henley Street under the Holiday Inn Downtown. They will be accepting applications and interviewing applicants each day from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Interested in applying?

Employment Hotline: 865.934.3066
Email: info@thetennesseanhotel.com
To apply online before the Hiring Fair, we select THE TENNESSEAN Hotel at this website.

 

 

