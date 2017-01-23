The Tennessean hotel under construction in downtown Knoxville.

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE - Knoxville's newest luxury hotel is now accepting reservations for visits beginning April 1.

The Tennessean, located at World's Fair Park will feature 82 hotel rooms plus 12 upscale condominiums.

The nightly rate for the rooms begins around $230, but on weekends with highly anticipated Tennessee home football games against Georgia and LSU, the nightly rates rise to at least $559. Panoramic one bedroom suites are more than $1,000 a night on peak home game weekends.

The 12 condos at The Tennessean range from $1.2 to $1.5 million for 1,800 to 2,300 square feet.



The hotel, which formerly served as administrative offices for the State of Tennessee sits near the base of the Sunsphere.

The average price for a hotel room in downtown Knoxville is currently around $120, according to Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas.

