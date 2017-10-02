Tennesseans stand with families and victims of Las Vegas shooting

More than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured when gunman opened fire on people attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, police said.

The mass shooting is now the worst in U.S. history since forty-nine people were killed in a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.in June 2016.

All over social media, people expressed grief, confusion and dismay that such an tragedy could have happened, including Orlando's mayor.

Terrible to wake up to the horrific news from Las Vegas. Our community stands with Las Vegas during this difficult time. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 2, 2017

President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation, offering his sympathies to the victims and families in tweet this morning.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Here in Tennessee, the country music world was shaken. Some Nashville stars were in Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest festival near the Mandalay Bay Casino, including Murfreesboro native Chris Young. He tweeted "I love you guys" as sat helplessly amid the sounds of gunfire.

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Knoxville singer Chris Blue asked for prayers for those involved in the shooting.

My heart is soooo Heavy for Vegas!! Family please pray for all the the families involved and those who have suffered lost#PrayForTheWorld # — Chris Blue (@Chrisbluelive) October 2, 2017

Knoxville native and country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini offered her support to the victims and Jason Aldean. Aldean was performing on stage in Las Vegas as shots rang out and is reportedly safe.

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

Tennessee lawmakers, local leaders and other authorities went to social media to ask for peoples' support for the families, victims and law enforcement responding to the deadly shooting.

Horrified by shooting in Las Vegas. Prayers for victims, families, @LVMPD. @mayoroflasvegas — Mayor Rogero (@MayorRogero) October 2, 2017

Please say a prayer for the families impacted by the shootings in Las Vegas. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims, families & the @LVMPD. Please pray for Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SGrDG2LC4b — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) October 2, 2017

Praying for all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Las Vegas, including a number of artists who call Nashville home. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 2, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM