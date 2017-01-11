Tennessee Airmen assisting with Presidential Inauguration events

Crews prepare at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard base for the Smoky Mountain Air Show on Saturday, April 16, 2016.

Two dozen Airmen from McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base will assist with communication and emergency management during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. next week.

The contingent is made up of 12 members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing and 12 members of the 119th Command and Control Squadron, according to a news release from the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

The Knoxville-based servicemen and women will assist with communication, emergency management, documentation and ceremonial event support leading up to and during the inauguration. The 134th is also sending two photographers and one emergency management Airman to assist with the documentation and disaster preparedness teams, the news release said.

Nine Airmen left for D.C. Monday and are providing logistical support ahead of the inauguration. The rest of the contingent will head to D.C. early next week.

The 12 Airmen from the 119th are taking a communications platform to D.C. that was used during last year's Smoky Mountain Air Show.

“We have a great group of professional, experienced and competent Airmen headed to our nation’s capital to support this historic event,” Col. Thomas Cauthen, 134th ARW commander, said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for them and I know they’ll represent our unit and the State of Tennessee very well.”

In total, more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from roughly 40 states and territories will serve with a specially created Joint Task Force during the inauguration events, according to the release.

