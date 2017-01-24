Tennessee Beer Run highlighting craft beer culture

The Tennessee Beer Run kick off (Photo: Becca Habegger, WBIR)

A mission to spread the word about Tennessee's craft beer culture is taking a group of friends on a bus ride across the state.

The Tennessee Beer Run is a 21-day trip to 76 breweries across the state. The three participants are driving the Knox Brew Tours mini-bus a total of 1,400 miles to complete their trek to breweries all across Tennessee.

The tour kicked off Tuesday morning with a breakfast sendoff at Crafty Bastard Brewery.

The trip participants said while they plan to try plenty of brews along the way, the trip has a bigger purpose of bringing attention to local craft breweries.

"To start with an idea around a couple of beers, and then to have a trip that's actually happening has just been exciting ... a dream come true for sure," said Zack Roskop, of Knox Brew Tours.

The finale of the Tennessee Beer Run is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Knoxville. You can find their entire route on their website.

