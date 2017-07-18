Tennessee DCS free of federal oversight for first time in 16 years

The state flag flies in Nashville. (Photo: Dean Dixon)

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services is no longer under federal court oversight for the first time in 16 years, Gov. Bill Haslam and Commissioner Bonnie Hommrich announced Tuesday.

The decision came Monday from U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw after he determined the state has shown enough improvement to operate on their own.

The advocacy group Children's Rights filed the Brian A. lawsuit against DCS in 2000 on behalf of a Memphis boy who spent months in a shelter with little access to education around potentially dangerous children.

Children's Rights and the Technical Assistance Committee worked with DCS for years to reform the agency and to monitor the consent decree put in place as a result of the Brian A. lawsuit.

“This is monumental for Tennessee’s children and the state. After years of intervention, the federal government is saying that Tennessee is providing service to children in a way that models what it should look like for the rest of the country,” Haslam said in a statement.

DCS achieved its court-required performance during 2015, and the required to maintain that performance throughout 2016 as part of the agreement.

There are currently about 7,300 children in the Tennessee foster care system, and DCS is also responsible for approximately 1,100 youth in the state's juvenile-justice population.

