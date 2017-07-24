Heat causes AC problems at 2 Tennessee detention facilities

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said the jail was without air over the weekend.

SCOTT COUNTY - Hot temperatures have been causing issues for two Tennessee detention facilities.

The Scott County Detention Center and the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville were both without air conditioning at times in the past week. Scott County inmates told their families they were without air for several days with 90 degree temperatures outside.

"They've been in there almost a week with no air. It's been 100 degrees over here. They got to be miserable," said Dorris West, who visits her boyfriend at the Scott County Jail twice a week.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said the air was out in the jail, but only over the weekend and only in one pod.

"It was still blowing air, but not as cool as it should have been. We tried to get it fixed this weekend and wasn't able to," Phillips said.

The jail staff got ventilators running in the meantime, and the issue was fixed Monday morning.

Despite complaints in Scott County, Phillips said he stands by the jail.

"If anyone wants to come to this jail and look at it, they are more than welcome to. If anyone want to sit here with my staff as they book, hand out medications and give out food, they are more than welcome to," he said.

The Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville has also been facing problems with air conditioning as temperatures hit the 90s.

A spokesperson for the prison blamed the outage on the hot temperatures. The prison called the air conditioning outages "brief" and used fans to help combat the heat.

