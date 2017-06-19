WBIR
Tennessee distillers announce 25-stop whiskey trail

WBIR 11:15 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Distillers Guild announced a new, 25-stop Tennessee Whiskey Trail Monday. 

Participating distilleries range from boutique-sized to internationally known companies. 

A free passport is available online and at some distilleries. Visitors can collect stamps  at each distillery; everyone who collects all 25 stamps will win a commemorative gift.

Visitors can complete the trail at their own pace or follow a 10 day itinerary on the Whiskey Trail's website.

 

 

