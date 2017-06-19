Tennessee distillers announce 25-stop whiskey trail

Whiskey (Photo: Forest Woodward / Getty Images/Vetta)

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Distillers Guild announced a new, 25-stop Tennessee Whiskey Trail Monday.

Participating distilleries range from boutique-sized to internationally known companies.

A free passport is available online and at some distilleries. Visitors can collect stamps at each distillery; everyone who collects all 25 stamps will win a commemorative gift.

Visitors can complete the trail at their own pace or follow a 10 day itinerary on the Whiskey Trail's website.

