Tennessee Fall Homecoming tickets on sale now

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 12:30 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

CLINTON, TENN. - The Tennessee Fall Homecoming announced their lineup for the 38th Annual show.

The Museum of Appalachia said the homecoming will be Oct. 6 to 8. Tickets are on sale now. 

Student Heritage Day is Oct. 6 and Family Day is Oct. 8.

Evening performers include Lee Ann Womack, The Steeldrivers, The Earls of Leicester, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Flashback, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Leroy Troy, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, Matt Leadbetter, and Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive. 

