Tennessee Fall Homecoming tickets on sale now

CLINTON, TENN. - The Tennessee Fall Homecoming announced their lineup for the 38th Annual show.

The Museum of Appalachia said the homecoming will be Oct. 6 to 8. Tickets are on sale now.

Student Heritage Day is Oct. 6 and Family Day is Oct. 8.

Click here for ticket information.

Evening performers include Lee Ann Womack, The Steeldrivers, The Earls of Leicester, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Flashback, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Leroy Troy, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, Matt Leadbetter, and Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive.

More information can be found here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM