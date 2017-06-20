Tennessee Fall Homecoming tickets on sale now

CLINTON, TENN. - The Tennessee Fall Homecoming announced their lineup for the 38th Annual show.
The Museum of Appalachia said the homecoming will be Oct. 6 to 8. Tickets are on sale now.
Student Heritage Day is Oct. 6 and Family Day is Oct. 8.
Click here for ticket information.
Evening performers include Lee Ann Womack, The Steeldrivers, The Earls of Leicester, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Flashback, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Leroy Troy, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, Matt Leadbetter, and Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive.
More information can be found here.
