Tennessee 'Hearing protection act' looks to legalize gun silencers

Staff , WBIR 4:12 PM. EST January 10, 2017

NASHVILLE - A Tennessee lawmaker is looking to legalize firearm silencers for the sake of "hearing protection."

Rep. Tilman Goins, R-Morristown, filed the "Tennessee Hearing Protection Act" for introduction on Monday.

Currently under state law, possessing, manufacturing and selling a silencer is illegal.

The act would remove silencers from the list prohibited weapons that have no "common lawful purpose."

Other devices on that list include machine guns, short-barrel rifles or shotguns, explosive weapons, brass knuckles and switchblade knives.

For several years legislators have tried to loosen gun related restrictions in the state. Lawmakers are also expected to push for remove permit requirements to carry handguns in public.

About 582,000 Tennesseans currently hold handgun carry permits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


