Tennessee housing agency offering help for Hurricane Irma evacuees

The state housing agency is making it easier for hurricane evacuees to lock in a short-term stay in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is waiving all family income and one-year lease restrictions on apartment complexes in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

The waiver applies to evacuees from 16 counties in Florida and 18 counties in Texas that have been declared federal disaster areas.

Katie Moore with THDA said the agency want to provide some security for families in this time of uncertainty.

"Being able to get back into secure housing after such tragedy, we can never replace your memories, but we can give you a safe place to live," she said.



The 16 Florida counties first announced in the declaration are: Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Duval, Flagler, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota and St. Johns.

The 18 eligible Texas counties are: Aransas, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Ford Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Jackson, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Wharton.

You can find more information about the program here. THDA has an interactive map of available properties here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM