Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Saturday

Hunter silhouette at sunset (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

NASHVILLE - Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses for the 2017-2018 season go on sale Saturday.

Hunters can get their licenses at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional offenses, license agents, on the TWRA website and by using the TWRA app.

The 2017-2018 licenses are valid through February 2018.

License sales provide the primary funding for the TWRA, which does not receive any funding from the state's general fund.

Resident licenses may be purchased by:

· People with a valid Tennessee driver’s license

· People who have lived in Tennessee for 90 consecutive days with genuine intent of making the state their permanent home (but do not hold a driver’s license in another state)

· Military personnel on active duty in Tennessee and their immediate families, who resident with them

· Students enrolled in a Tennessee school, college or university for at least six months

A Social Security number is required to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license.

Charges are $4.25 for licenses mailed or $3 for self-print or email. In the case of a lost license, a duplicate license costs $8.

The 2016-17 licenses expire Feb. 28.

