Tennessee launches new online voter registration site

State officials are hoping to make signing up to vote more convenient for Tennesseans by making it possible to register online.

The Secretary of State launched the new online system at Roane State Community College Wednesday.

The goal is to provide an easy way to register or to update your address when you move.

The launch showed students on campus how easy it can be to sign up and have a say in elections. Voters will still be able to register at the county clerk's office as well.

