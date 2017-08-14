Tennessee Lottery selling a solar eclipse scratch-off

The Tennessee Lottery is joining in on the total solar eclipse fun. (Photo: Custom)

Looking to take a gamble on the eclipse? $3 will get you Tennessee Lottery's new "Eclipse Jumbo Bucks Seasons" ticket.

The ticket features a colorful image of the sun peeking out from behind the moon. It gives you a chance to win up to $75,000.

“This fun new game is a great way to commemorate this historic event while raising funds for education in Tennessee,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

“Eclipse Jumbo Bucks Seasons” is available for a limited time at Tennessee Lottery retailers throughout the state.

© 2017 WBIR.COM