Tennessee Promise students must file FAFSA by Jan. 17

2016 in review: education

Students applying for Tennessee Promise also need to be filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Seniors must submit their FAFSA application by Jan. 17 to be eligible for the program.

Students applying for state grants also must complete the application by Jan. 17. The state lottery due date if Sept. 1, 2017 for fall term, and Feb. 1, 2018 for spring and summer terms.

More information about FAFSA deadlines can be found here.

The application can be found online at www.FAFSA.ed.gov.

