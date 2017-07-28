Tennessee revokes Tad Cummins' teaching license

Tad Cummins mug shot (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee State Board of Education revoked the license of Maury County educator Tad Cummins with no discussion on the matter.

Cummins is accused of taking his 15-year-old student to California and leading authorities on a nationwide manhunt.

RELATED: Tad Cummins details life on the run with a teen girl

The state board's swift decision on his teaching license was an expected move from the body that handles all discipline hearings of Tennessee teacher licenses.

RELATED: Tad Cummins appears in Nashville courtroom

Maury County Schools reported Cummins in February to the state board for insubordination with a recommendation to suspend him as a result of continued contact with the girl. That came weeks after the first report of alleged inappropriate contact by Cummins with the student.

Cummins was fired from his Culleoka Unit School job in March.

RELATED: Tad Cummins indicted by federal grand jury

Cummins still faces ongoing state and federal criminal proceedings. His federal trial was recently delayed until January 2018.

Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to commit illegal sexual acts and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records related to a federal investigation.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM