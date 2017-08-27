WBIR
Close

Tennessee sends messages of peace, prayers to Harvey victims

Governor Greg Abbot addresses the historic rainfall from Hurricane Harvey. 3,000 national guard have been activated to aide the victims of the storm.

Drew LaFasto, WBIR 7:22 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

Tennesseans are sending messages of strength to Texans as they deal with heavy rainfall and major flooding across many areas of southeast Texas. 

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett sends his prayers to the victims and first responders. 

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero also sent a word of peace to those dealing with the floods.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation wants to see folks stay safe in Texas as well. 

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency says their crews are responding to Harvey disaster areas, as of Sunday afternoon. 

The twitter account for the guide to the Smokies also sends out their prayers. 

Country music singer Chris Young announced he'll be donating $100,000 to relief efforts in Texas.

The Oak Ridge Boys are also sending their prayers to Texas and have links to the Salvation Army and Red Cross for those who can volunteer in relief efforts.

Billy Ray Cyrus in Nashville stands strong with the victims of Harvey. 

As of now, 10News is continuing to find those who will take in donations as well as look for volunteers. For now, resources include the American Red Cross, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and the Salvation Army.

As we learn of more organizations helping in relief, we'll provide you with those details such as needs, drop-off locations and volunteer opportunities.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories