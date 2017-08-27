Tennessee sends messages of peace, prayers to Harvey victims

A sign is places at JB's German bakery & Cafe in Corpus Christi, Texas, as hurricane Harvey approaches the area. (Photo: Gabe Hernandez, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller-Times)

Tennesseans are sending messages of strength to Texans as they deal with heavy rainfall and major flooding across many areas of southeast Texas.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett sends his prayers to the victims and first responders.

Don't forget to say a prayer for the folks in harms way in #Texas and the courageous 1st Responders. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) August 27, 2017

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero also sent a word of peace to those dealing with the floods.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation wants to see folks stay safe in Texas as well.

Keeping @TxDOT and all affected by the #HurricaneHarvey flooding on our minds. Be safe, everyone... https://t.co/51rLoSbPAf — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 27, 2017

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency says their crews are responding to Harvey disaster areas, as of Sunday afternoon.

The twitter account for the guide to the Smokies also sends out their prayers.

Sending thoughts and prayers from the Great Smoky Mountains to our friends in #Houstonflood. — Smoky Mountains (@AbouttheSmokies) August 27, 2017

Country music singer Chris Young announced he'll be donating $100,000 to relief efforts in Texas.

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

The Oak Ridge Boys are also sending their prayers to Texas and have links to the Salvation Army and Red Cross for those who can volunteer in relief efforts.

Seriously thinking and praying for all of our Texas friends This is a horrific event Please help if your able @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) August 27, 2017

Billy Ray Cyrus in Nashville stands strong with the victims of Harvey.

My sincere thoughts and prayers for all those in #Texas dealing with #hurricaneharvey and the floods. pic.twitter.com/tCmun7axAE — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 27, 2017

As of now, 10News is continuing to find those who will take in donations as well as look for volunteers. For now, resources include the American Red Cross, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and the Salvation Army.

As we learn of more organizations helping in relief, we'll provide you with those details such as needs, drop-off locations and volunteer opportunities.

