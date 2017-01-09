Tennessee Supreme Court to convene in Knoxville

The five justices of Tennessee's Supreme Court hear arguments in Knoxville. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for four cases in Knoxville on Tuesday.

One case will determine if a person who won a judicial election but hasn't taken office yet acts as a state officer or employee when it comes to making administrative staffing provisions. The case also addresses if a judicial administrative assistant is an at-will employee or one whose employment end's when the judge who hired the assistant no longer serves as judge.

Another case is an appeal in a criminal stalking case. Rodney Stephens was convicted by a Campbell County Criminal Court jury of aggravated stalking in 2010. The Court of Criminal Appeals found that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to support the aggravated stalking conviction. The Supreme Court case will determine if the CCA case erred in its decision.

A third case addresses trusts and arbitration.

The fourth case addresses an attorney's discipline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report