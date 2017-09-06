Tennessee teen has starring role in upcoming horror movie 'It'

The 14-year-old actor from Sullivan County, Tenn. has a starring role in the upcoming horror film, It, based on the 1986 novel by Stephen King. (Photo: WBIR)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TENN. - Jeremy Ray Taylor isn't old enough to drive yet but his talents have already taken him from Tennessee to Tinseltown. The 14-year-old actor from Sullivan County, Tenn. has a starring role in the upcoming horror film, It, based on the 1986 novel by Stephen King.

The movie, set to be released on Sept. 8, 2017, tells the story of seven children who are terrorized by an evil monster in the form of a clown. The group of kids, dubbed "the Losers' Club", are determined to kill the monster.

In a Skype interview Taylor, who was out of town ia for the movie's premiere, discussed what it's like to take a role in a movie that already had a fan base.

"It was scary because I knew that Stephen King was such a legendary writer," said Taylor. "Making a movie based on a book or a past thing is very nerve-racking."

Taylor's character, Ben Hanscom, faces a monstrous clown, bullying, and other teenage angst in the movie, but life on the set was a lot of fun.

"It was fun. I'm working with 6 other kids so there were some great vibes on the set. It wasn't very scary," said Taylor. "I think a lot of people think if you're working on a horror movie it 's a bad experience but it was amazing."



Jeremy admits that his first impression of Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown "Pennywise" was of fright.

"Let's just get this out of the way..it was terrifying. But I was really excited just because I knew he was going to scare a lot of people and I was very proud of Bill and how he took on the role of "Pennywise"," said Taylor.

While the movie deals with fears and phobias, Jeremy Ray Taylor hopes that fans will look past the scariness and see the sweetness of the film.

"I hope that people take that it's more than a horror movie. It's about friendship and triumph."

It is rated R and will be released on Sept. 8, 2017.

