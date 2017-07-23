Tennessee Titans lineman Sebastian Tretola shot in leg, suffers minor injury

George Walker IV / The Tennessean

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - Tennessee Titans lineman Sebastian Tretola was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in Arkansas, according to media reports and the team.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. in a parking lot near the Sterling District Apartments off Dickson Street, according to KNWA-TV.

A family member confirmed to the television station that Tretola was injured in a shooting.

The Titans issued this statement Sunday acknowledging the shooting and said the injuries were minor:

"We are aware of the reports that Sebastian received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet.

"He has been released from the hospital and is thankful only for a minor injury."

The Titans selected Tretola in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played in one game last season for the team.

The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder played guard at Arkansas and started the final 24 games in his Razorbacks career.

Earlier this year, a Nashville man filed a federal civil lawsuit alleging a Titans football player beat him up while another player — Tretola — served as a lookout.

Dante R. Satterfield filed the lawsuit in May against wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and Tretola.

In early July, two months after the players were accused of assault in the Nashville man's lawsuit, the players filed a counterclaim saying they acted in self-defense.

In responses filed along with the counterclaim Friday, Sharpe and Tretola called the allegations in Satterfield's lawsuit "a blatant money grab."

They accused Satterfield of "following, harassing and picking a fight" with them "and then crying foul when they have no choice but to defend themselves."

