Tennessee's Free Fishing Day set for June 10

Free Fishing Day is June 10, 2017 in Tennessee.

Get your tackle box ready, Tennessee's Free Fishing Day returns this Saturday!

Tennessee's Free Fishing Day is always the first Saturday of the first full week in June. This year, free fishing day falls on June 10.

Anyone of any age can fish free without a license in Tennessee public waters, agency owned and operated lakes and Tennessee State Parks that day. This includes both residents and non-residents of Tennessee.

There are many Free Fishing Day events scheduled across the state, including several kid's fishing derbies. You can find a list of Free Fishing Day events here.

TWRA also has a map of Free Fishing Day events, fish attractors and boating and fishing access sites available here.

Knox County had to cancel its free fishing day event at the Cove at Concord Park due to recent storm damage that has closed the Cove.

Free Fishing Day isn't the end of the fun, though. Kids get to fish for free all the next week, too. Tennessee's Free Fishing Week comes after Free Fishing Day, and lets children ages 15 and younger fish for free all week in the state's public waters, agency owned and operated lakes and Tennessee Sate Parks.

