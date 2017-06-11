"The Best eggs ever"

KNOXVILLE - RECIPE
Prep time: 3 minutes Cook time: 3 minutes
Yields: 1 people
Ingredients:
2 pasture-raised eggs
1 tablespoon grass-fed butter or ghee
1/2 teaspoon Immunity Spice Blend
1/2 teaspoon Herbes de Provence
sea salt
Directions:
Heat grass-fed butter or ghee in a non-reactive skillet. Add Immunity Spice Blend and mix with the ghee. When mixture is hot, gently crack eggs into the skillet. Sprinkle eggs with Herbes de Provence. Allow the egg whites to set, and then gently turn the eggs with a spatula. Continue cooking until eggs are desired degree of doneness. Sprinkle with sea salt. Enjoy.
