The French Market Creperie to move downtown Knoxville location

The French Market Creperie's new location at 412 Clinch Avenue in downtown Knoxville. (Photo: The French Market Creperie)

The French Market Creperie is moving its downtown Knoxville location.

Allen Tate, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Susan, says they hope to have the new French Market open before the Big Ears Festival in March.

The new restaurant will be located at 412 Clinch Ave., near Kaizen and the YWCA. The French Market on South Gay Street will close in February.

The French Market Creperie posted pictures of the new storefront to its Facebook page Wednesday.

Tate said the Clinch Avenue location is much bigger than the current location, and features a mezzanine and 20-foot ceilings. He said this will mean more seating for customers and more equipment for staff. The team will begin building at Clinch Avenue next week.

The French Market Creperie has another location in Farragut, which will remain open during the move.

