The Harlem Globetrotters are heading to Thompson-Boling Arena on March 14th!
For your child's chance to win a Junior Globetrotter prize package fill out the form below!
One winner will receive:
- Six (6) tickets valued at $41/each
- Six (6) Magic Pass Pre-Game admissions
- A Meet & Greet for six (6)
- Seats on the Globetrotters bench for two (2) kids ages 6-12
- Two (2) autographed basketballs
- Two (2) Youth t-shirts
Four runners-up will receive:
- Four (4) tickets valued at $33/each
Good luck!
