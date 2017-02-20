WBIR
Junior Globetrotter Sweepstakes

WBIR 10:05 AM. EST February 20, 2017

The Harlem Globetrotters are heading to Thompson-Boling Arena on March 14th!

For your child's chance to win a Junior Globetrotter prize package fill out the form below!

One winner will receive:

  • Six (6) tickets valued at $41/each
  • Six (6) Magic Pass Pre-Game admissions
  • A Meet & Greet for six (6)
  • Seats on the Globetrotters bench for two (2) kids ages 6-12
  • Two (2) autographed basketballs
  • Two (2) Youth t-shirts

Four runners-up will receive:

  • Four (4) tickets valued at $33/each

Sweepstakes Rules

Good luck!

 

 

(© 2017 WBIR)


