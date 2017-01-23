The Lunchbox: Chicken Tetrazzini

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

8 cups egg noodles

4 cups cooked, diced chicken

1 stick of butter

3/4 cup diced onions

3/4 cup diced green peppers

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1/2 cup all purpose flour

4 cups chicken stock

2 tbsp chicken base

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup pimentos, drained

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tbsp salt

1/3 cup shredded parmesan

Directions:

Boil egg noodles 8-10 minutes until tender. Drain and mix with cooked chicken.

In a large pot, melt margarine. Saute onions, peppers, and mushrooms until tender. Stir in flour to make roux, then gradually pour in chicken stock and chicken base.

Stir until thickened and boiling. Turn heat off and add cheese and pimentos, salt and pepper.

Add noodles and chicken to the pot and stir well.

Top each pan with 1 1/2 cups of parmesan cheese.

Presented by: The Lunchbox

Date: 1/23/17



