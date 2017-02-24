The medical marijuana debate in Tennessee

Watch 10News at 5 on Friday to hear from two community leaders who feel strongly about the medical marijuana issue.

The medical marijuana debate is one of the most polarizing health care topics in our nation right now. It's a cause many are passionate about at the state and local level.

For the Mathes family, it's a life-changing medication.

RELATED: Family, lawmaker push to medical marijuana

Their 3-year-old, Josie, has severe epilepsy and attends physical, occupational, and speech therapy three times a week for it. They've tried everything and found that cannabis oil helps, but feel it's not enough.

And some state lawmakers agree.

MORE: TN lawmakers push for medical marijuana bill

State Rep. Jeremy Faison previously said he hopes to legalize medical marijuana to further help families and kids like Josie, who still struggles with seizures.

But others see it as the start down a dangerous path.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said he disagrees with those who say it's not a gateway drug.

"Why are we running it through the legislature? why aren't we running it through the appropriate authorities who make medicine?" Rausch added.

(© 2017 WBIR)