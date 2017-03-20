WBIR
The most streamed HBO shows in each state

What are people watching on TV?

Brandon Gray , KCEN 7:25 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what are Tennesseans watching? It may be a surprise. 

Tennessee and 11 other states are watching "Divorce," a comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts are streaming "Westworld" while "Game of Thrones" is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.

Click here to read the full list.

