The Plaid Apron: Avocado Toast

Whipped Avocado:
3 Avocados
1 lime zested and juiced
1 T Creme Fraiche or Sour cream
Directions:
Add all ingredients into small mixing bowel and whip with hand mixer until light and fluffy. You want it still to have a few chunks of avocado so don't beat it smooth. Season with Salt and Pepper.
Tomato Cuke Salad:
1 qt. Sweet Cherry Tomatoes
1 cup Minced onions (sweet variety)
2 c. Cucumbers medium diced
2 c. Arugula
2T Sherry Vinegar
1 T Honey
2 T Olive Oil
Directions:
Combine all in bowl and toss. Prep 1 hour before serving.
Whole Grain Bread or Sourdough:
Chefs Choice: 4 Thick sliced pieces buttered and griddled
Assembly:
Begin with adding a good spoonful of the avocado to the toast. Top with the tomato and cuke salad to personal liking and finish with a nice sunny side local egg.
Presented by: The Plaid Apron
Date: 7/25/17
