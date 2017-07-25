The Plaid Apron: Avocado Toast

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Whipped Avocado:

3 Avocados

1 lime zested and juiced

1 T Creme Fraiche or Sour cream

Directions:

Add all ingredients into small mixing bowel and whip with hand mixer until light and fluffy. You want it still to have a few chunks of avocado so don't beat it smooth. Season with Salt and Pepper.

Tomato Cuke Salad:

1 qt. Sweet Cherry Tomatoes

1 cup Minced onions (sweet variety)

2 c. Cucumbers medium diced

2 c. Arugula

2T Sherry Vinegar

1 T Honey

2 T Olive Oil

Directions:

Combine all in bowl and toss. Prep 1 hour before serving.

Whole Grain Bread or Sourdough:

Chefs Choice: 4 Thick sliced pieces buttered and griddled

Assembly:

Begin with adding a good spoonful of the avocado to the toast. Top with the tomato and cuke salad to personal liking and finish with a nice sunny side local egg.

