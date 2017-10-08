The Salvation Army will begin registration this week for Angel Tree Program

Hundreds of children received gifts Friday through the Angel Tree handout.

The Salvation Army of Knoxville announced on Facebook that it'll begin registration for its annual Angel Tree Program beginning Tuesday, October 10.

The Salvation Army will have opportunities Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at their offices on 409 North Broadway.

Hundreds of East Tennesseans participate in the program to give children in need a better Christmas.

Last year, the program had a record number of applicants, and the organization struggled to find place for storage and sorting that holiday season. Some people helped lend space to the Salvation Army, so they can distribute Christmas gifts to children and senior citizens.

If you'd like to find more information on the application process for the Angel Tree Program, you can go to their website here.

