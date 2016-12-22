'Suffering beyond imagination': Maryville doctor and Syrian native talks Aleppo

Courtesy Dr. Jaber Hassan

The Syrian armed forces reclaimed the northern city of Aleppo this week.

Their military released a statement earlier Thursday. The move ends a four-year rebel hold over parts of the city.

Some in the country say the war has finally reached a turning point, but others worry what will happen next.

"I still remember every piece of these places that are now just gone,” said Dr. Jaber Hassan.

Aleppo is the city he grew up in, and it's where got his medical degree. Today, his hometown sits in ruin.

“I'm proud to be from Aleppo,” said Hassan. “Unfortunately it’s all evaporated now.”

His family is now scattered across the globe.

“We used to see each other in one home, the family home in Aleppo and now it’s all gone and we don't see each other anymore,” said Hassan.

Years of war haven’t stopped the Blount County Memorial pulmonologist from going back.

"We went to Syria, went to Turkey, to Jordan and we follow where the needs are,” said Hassan.

He just returned from a medical mission trip to Turkey about three weeks ago. It’s one of the countless journeys he’s been on with the Syrian-American Medical Society to teach skills and treat patients in the devastation.

"Technically the health system crumbled in many areas because doctors left, nurses left,” said Hassan.

The hospitals he’s worked at are now in rubble. Hassan says he’s treated more children than adults.

The rebellion started as a popular uprising back in 2011.

“Everyone was hopeful because everyone wanted change," said Hassan.

In the early years, Aleppo still thrived, but after years of siege warfare it is not the historic, beautiful place it once was.

"The suffering is just beyond imagination,” said Hassan.

Many live in fear or have accepted that death will come.

“There’s no electricity no nothing, it's dark at night because any electricity and light is a target from the sky,” explained Hassan.

The destruction is evident not only in the buildings, but the people.

“Many millions of kids are born into this and they don’t know anything but the type of planes, the type of bombs, the type of destruction,” said Hassan.

While the recapture of Aleppo by the Syrian government could end the cruel warfare, Hassan says they are back where they started.

“If you live under dictatorship for 20 years, you will be programmed, believe what they tell you, brainwashed and lose your will,” said Hassan. “You have to surrender you will, and that’s how I was, that’s why I came here.

It’s not a good feeling when you live without that freedom.”

Dr. Hassan believes if awareness spread, people will sympathize. And help support Syrians who have lost their homes.

He is hopeful that a new US administration might bring policy change that could help in the future.