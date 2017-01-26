Third annual Townsend Snowdown gets underway in the Smokies

People gather for the opening reception of the Townsend Snowdown on Jan. 26, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The Townsend Snowdown returns to East Tennessee this weekend to showcase the heritage of the Smokies. Music, art, food and history will be featured at various locations in Townsend, Jan. 26-29, to show people the Great Smoky Mountains during the winter season.

Entry is free to the festival but some of the classes and activities have admission fees. Guests will experience the tails and tastes of the Smokies that originated in the Appalachian region.

Presentations by Cades Cove Preservation Society, art classes from the Townsend Artisan Guild and fly fishing lessons from Little River Outfitters are just a few of the actives that will be featured at the winter festival.

“Snowdown is a perfect opportunity to shake the winter blues and escape to the peaceful side of the Smokies,” said event organizer Christi Silliman, in a press release.

Activities got underway with the opening reception Thursday night with a square dance at Tremont Lodge. Friday through Sunday will offer events like cast iron cooking demonstrations, painting and dulcimer lessons.

Proceeds from the paid events will be given to local charities such as Friends of the Smokies, Great Smoky Mountains Association, Hearts and Hands of Blount County, Appalachian Bear Rescue and others.

"Guests will learn through songs, stories and accounts of the region and its heritage from the people that lived the history and who have expertise on a wide range of topics. It's a lot of fun,” said Kim Mitchell, the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority Director of Tourism, said in the release.

Tickets and a calendar of events can be found at TownsendSnowdown.com.

(© 2017 WBIR)