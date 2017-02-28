Fire damage in Gatlinburg

I’m not from Tennessee. I’m an import from the state to your east. Rocky Top may not come as natural to me as others, and I’m still getting used to the geography of the place, but I’m starting to make a home here.

Even with my lack of experience in the Volunteer State, the events of November 28 still shook me.

I remember the day well. There was an ominous feeling in the air; you could sense a storm coming. The wind howled and the sky turned gray. Those winds would announce and deliver the fire that ravaged so much of Gatlinburg and the surrounding areas.

You don’t need me to tell you about the extent of the damage. The property burned to ashes, the families separated, the lives lost. We all feel this pain in one way or another. When you’re an outsider however, these feelings have a different meaning.

I can see the thousands of buildings blackened, burned and covered in soot.

I can weep over the families that will never be the same.

I can mourn over the lives cut short, never reaching their full potential.

But that feeling that YOU have, buried deep in your gut, that pain of seeing your home devastated in a way not thought possible, that’s something that can only grow with time. Without that time, all you can do is empathize, do your best to be there for others who don’t know how they can get through the night. As an outsider, your reflection of the situation can infinitely approach that gut-wrenching loss, but never quite get there.

Instead, what I can do is share what I’ve learned from watching you: the people of Gatlinburg, Sevier County and East Tennessee. Or rather, what you’ve taught me.

In a time when so many were in such dark despair, you were a light. So many of you dropped everything you were doing and rushed to the help of your neighbors. The sight of the shelters the morning after was something out of a movie. It was a moment you can envision, but not something you ever expect to see in person. Smoke still filled the air; the full extent of the damage done was unknown. The fire had spread so quickly and in the cover of darkness, no one knew if their homes would be standing when they returned. Happiness and optimism, you would think, don’t belong in a place like this. It would be easy for anguish and sorrow to bury their roots deep down in the minds of everyone present. But instead, Volunteers pulled out those negative emotions as if they were weeds. The parking lot at Rocky Top Sports World was full of brave firefighters from all over, ready to step in at a moments notice. Packs of water bottles were stacked all around, as if they were the bricks laying down the foundation for new homes of hope. Fresh food was being made for those forced to stay. It was a beautiful sight.

So many were ready to open their homes to those who had none. The generosity and selflessness was more than I think many dared believe.

And as for those of you who lost everything: your courage and perseverance is something we should all strive for. Knocked down, but not out, you reached skyward from the ashes of this destruction, ready and willing to start anew. Your fellow Volunteers were standing there, ready to help pull you out. And look how far you’ve come. There’s still a long way to go, but the road to recovery has already begun. Your sheer determination and will to not only survive, but thrive is amazing.

In an hour of need, you proved to me why this is the Volunteer State. When the world seemed to be falling apart, burning around Gatlinburg, you shed these identities and restraints that we place upon ourselves, turning to your fellow human, needing your help.

Tennessee, you answered the call.

But still, time passes, life returns to normal. We get so absorbed in the situation around us, we never really get a chance to step back and take it all in. That’s what I’d like to do; provide that perspective. What you all did, from the leaders who helped restore balance and normality, to the pig that buried into the mud to escape the flames, what this community has accomplished is nothing less than extraordinary and a prime example of what humanity is capable of.

And if you would, indulge me for one moment, I’d like to ask you a favor.

Don’t ever forget it.

This world needs more ‘we’ and less ‘me.’ We can accomplish so much, when we look not at what divides us, but what binds us. So next time you hear of a community in dire straights, remember that we’re all neighbors on this planet we have, and even if you’re an outsider, you can still be a Volunteer.

Louis Fernandez is a reporter at WBIR. Louis has worked in Knoxville since June of 2016 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can follow him on Twitter @LouisWBIR.

(© 2017 WBIR)