NASHVILLE - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett confirmed Wednesday there were more than three dozen reported instances of potential voter fraud in the three major 2016 elections, but said he remains "confident" in the integrity of the current voting system.

Hargett's acknowledgement of reports is a break from his previous claims that Tennessee's voting system integrity was strong and there were no reports of voter fraud.

In October, Hargett told the Tennessean the only reports of voter fraud came from the media, though then-candidate Donald Trump had tweeted often about the election being "rigged" for opponent Hillary Clinton.

Hargett told the Tennessean on Wednesday there were 42 reports after the election of voter fraud, including convicted felons casting ballots, reports of double voting and "registration concerns," he said in a statement.Hargett said all have been turned over to local district attorneys for prosecution.

A breakdown of the 42 reports provided by Hargett's office shows the following, which were collected over all of 2016, which includes the March SEC primary, August state office elections and the November general:

18 instances of felons voting

9 instances of double voting

9 instances of residential issues

2 instances of fraudulent voter registration

2 instances of voters who are currently under investigation

1 instance of fraudulent absentee voting

1 instance of non-citizens voting

The report was generated on Dec. 13, four days after the state's electors cast their official ballots for Trump at the state capitol, which Hargett attended along with Gov. Bill Haslam. Adam Ghassemi, communications director for Hargett's office, said "residential issues or concerns" means "questioning if a voter is voting in the district where they reside."

The news comes as Trump again made claims on his personal Twitter account, without citing evidence, that illegal immigrants had voted and voters had cast ballots in more than one state.

Hargett's data might provide Trump's argument legitimacy.

Trump has pledged to launch "a major investigation," but didn't elaborate on what that would entail, and Hargett's office was not clear on details either.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The Tennessean