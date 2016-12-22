City officials celebrated the opening of new Market Square restrooms by cutting a roll of toilet paper. (Mayor Madeline Rogero's Twitter feed.)

What better way to celebrate the opening of new restrooms in downtown Knoxville than with a roll of toilet paper.

Not just any restrooms, either. The five-holer at Market Square Garage cost about $373,000, opening just in time for the big crowds expected at the city's annual New Year's Eve on the Square festivities.

To paraphrase tissue maker Cottonelle, it's comfort where you want it .

Mayor Madline Rogero christened the men's and women's restrooms at 11 a.m. accompanied by numerous local officials. It may have been the most anticipated bathroom opening in city history.

“This restroom serves a longstanding need, as Market Square has continued to welcome an increasing number of visitors to the shops, restaurants and special events that make downtown so vibrant,” the two-term Rogero declared.

Construction began in May.

It's a lot more than a lean-to in the backyard.

It features LED lighting for energy efficiency and graffiti-resistant paint. And, hey, moms, there are diaper changing stations, too.

The Public Building Authority will manage the restrooms and furnish the custodians to clean them.

They'll be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. They'll be open later for special events, such as holidays on the square.

Smee + Busby Architecture designed the facility, and Southern Constructors Inc. built it.