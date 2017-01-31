KNOXVILLE - A local man makes knives in the corner of his garage.

“That’s right! As long as I keep it out of the way of my wife’s car and the kids’ bicycles," Kyle Kilroy joked.

Kilroy said making knives helps him get out of the house.

“It gives me a break just to do something with my hands," he said.

He started making knives as a kid when his father allowed him to experiment with tools in their family garage. Now, he has his own tools and garage, where he crafts knives out of mostly recycled materials.

"I enjoy the part of using recycled materials and stuff I found or the kids found, and getting to put it into something new," he said.

Over the years, the hobby has become a part-time business with charitable intentions.

“A lot of them have gone to fund international adoptions," Kilroy said. "Just kind of a way for me to give back with a hobby.”

With five children and a potentially dangerous hobby, Kilroy has to be careful.

“They know to stay out of this part of the garage without shoes," Kilroy said. "They have to stay out of this part or they’ll definitely get splinters."

However, knife making has become a family activity. His children help him find recycled materials to cast into knives and handles.

“They help me pick the colors out for the plastic," he said. "We cast pink and purple…got three girls so we’ve done a lot of that stuff where I wouldn't have picked the handle colors.”

He said sometimes the hobby gets him in trouble, but that's all part of the fun.

“This was my wife’s industrial mop and while she was sleeping, I went out in the garage, cut the mop head off and used it as a knife handle," Kilroy said. "She thought it was pretty funny. (I) had to buy her another mop!”

