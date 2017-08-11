N.C. court finds East Tennessee father and daughter guilty in murder trial

A N.C. court found Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens guilty of second degree murder in the death of Molly's husband Jason Corbett back in 2015.
The father and daughter formerly lived in East Tennessee. The father was a former FBI agent and used to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
The victim was an Irish businessman who moved to North Carolina after marrying Molly. The two met in Ireland and eventually married after Jason hired Molly to be a nanny to his children from a previous marriage.
"It was a brutal merciless killing," Jason's sister Tracey Lynch told media after court let out. "My parents lost their child and we lost the most wonderful brother and friend."
Corbett's two children have been in the care of family since this happened. His son Jack wrote an impact statement the state read to the court. He said Molly will "never be a Corbett" and that she would only be "remembered as a murderer."
Molly's uncle, who gave a witness testimony for Tom told reporters as he was leaving court this was the most "atrocious miscarriage of justice" he's ever seen.
Jason's family on the other hand is relieved by the verdict. It's the outcome they wanted in a nightmare they never thought they'd be living.
"I can promise you our family is going to stick up for Jason's memory," Lynch tells. "Telling the world that Jason was a good man and he was a great father. You can make sure that Jason Corbett's family will make sure he is remembered for what he was, not for how he died."
