Thousands file to appeal property assessments in Knox County

Thousands of homeowners across Knox County are filing to appeal their property assessments before the Friday deadline.

The Knox County Property Assessor's office says across the county, the average market value has risen by about 10 percent over the last four years, but some home owners are finding their property assessments skyrocketing by as much as 60 percent.

Property Assessor John Whitehead said 10,000 informal appeal requests have been filed so far, which accounts for about 5 percent of the total 195,000 parcels the county assessed.

"When you're seeing 10,000 people and you've got a staff of 40 people, you see a lot of people," said Whitehead.

About 60 percent of those appeals were approved for some degree of change.

He said a certified appraisal is the best document to bring to argue your case. The second best are recent sales in your area, ideally no more than 1-2 years old.

“Some people don’t come because they don’t realize they can [appeal],” said Susan Charrichner, the president of the Summer Rose Villas Homeowners Association.

With the current housing market boom, Charrichner was one of many looking to sell her house, but she argues her property assessment was $30,000 below its actual value.

In the 10 years she has served as the neighborhood’s HOA president, she has appealed her assessments several times. Charrichner still recalls the early frustration after the first time she received an appraisal whose value she contested.

"I was very confused, and I was very frustrated because I thought, this can't be right,” she said. “But then I realized what the problem was. All the houses looks the same from the outside, but they're not. Some houses have more square footage in them because the second floor has more that is complete.”

Whitehead said there are a variety of reasons that can account for a spike in assessed home values.

"People automatically think if it goes up 50 percent, it can't happen,” he said. “Well, there’s a lot of possible reasons for that. It could be we are wrong, and if you proved us wrong, we'll change it. The other thing is it could have been low to start with."



Visit here to search sale history and recent appraisals of homes in your area.

