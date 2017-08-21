Thousands gather in downtown Sweetwater for the total solar eclipse

Visitors take a photo in Sweetwater (Photo: Burk, Tonja, WBIR)

SWEETWATER, TENN. - The crowds are gathering in Sweetwater Monday morning for what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity!

The population of the small East Tennessee town of 6,500 is expected to swell to more than 50,000 people to watch the total solar eclipse of the sun at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Sweetwater is expected to see two minutes and 37 seconds of totality during the eclipse, making it a prime spot for eclipse viewing, and the weather forecast is perfect! City leaders had heard from people from at least 34 states and six countries who said they were coming.

The streets of downtown are full of people, visiting food and craft vendors that line the sidewalks and going in and out of downtown businesses. You can buy solar eclipse magnets, bumper stickers, tee-shirts, and more--- all commemorating the biggest day the city of Sweetwater has ever seen!

Many people were in downtown bright and early to capture their spot to watch the eclipse, claiming their spot with camp chairs and umbrellas. The lucky ones found a place in the shade!

Parking and places to stay are scarce, so people are offering their yards and fields for people to camp or park. Signs line the streets from the interstate, directing visitors where they can find a place to stop.

Walking the streets off downtown, you can hear different languages and accents, and see the occasional alien walking around. It's a hot day, but people are smiling and enjoying the festival atmosphere.

WBIR will host an eclipse special from downtown Sweetwater from noon until 3 p.m., with live reports from Clingman's Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Cove in West Knox County, and more!

