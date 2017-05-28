Thousands left in the dark after strong storms roll through Satuday night

(Photo: Roach, Katie, WBIR)

Tens of thousands of people were left without power after powerful storms moved through the area. Crews have been out working since 10:00 p.m. trying to clear roads and restore power, but some utility companies say some outages could last throughout the holiday weekend.

Knoxville Area

At the height of the storm, KUB reported about 50,000 homes without power. More than 50 contract crews are working to restore power. As of 6:30 a.m. around 22,000 customers remained without power. KUB officials say because of the widespread damage, some of the outages could continue past the holiday weekend. You can find the latest KUB outages here.

Blount County

As of 3:15 a.m. 7,000 City of Alcoa Electric customers were still in the dark. The City of Maryville Electric Department says about 500 homes are still without power as of 9:00 a.m. Officials expect all power to be restored in Maryville before dark. You can find the latest outages in Blount County here.

Volunteer Energy Cooperative

Volunteer Energy Cooperative covers several counties including Fentress, Cumberland, Roane, Meigs, McMinn, and others. In Cumberland Co., 3,000 people were without power. You can find their outage map here.

Fort Loudon Electric

Fort Loudon Electric which serves parts of Blount, Loudon and Monroe counties shows about 4,000 homes still don't have power. They are updating their outages here.

