Thousands of students arrive in Knoxville for Destination Imagination Global Finals

Thousands of students from across the world gathered at the Knoxville Convention Center for the 2017 Destination Imagination Global Finals (Photo: Barclay, Thomas)

Thousands of students packed into the Knoxville Convention Center Wednesday to kick off the start of the 2017 Destination Imagination Global Finals.

Students from Tennessee, the U.S. and all corners of the world were treated to an Olympic-style opening spectacular, complete with music and a laser light performance.

Destination Imagination said the competition is the world's largest celebration of creativity. Teams that advanced past regional and state/country tournaments were invited to compete in this year's finals.

The festivities include the tournament, interactive exhibits, pin trading, skills workshops, international events and more.

Oliver Springs native, singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning actor Levi Kreis helped get things started this week by performaing during the opening ceremonies. He'll be sticking around Knoxville this week to host songwriting master classes during the finals.

Kreis helped out at the event in the past and says it's working with the students that brought him back this year.

"Working hand-in-hand with the kids, and I think probably the coolest thing about that is seeing the self-discover that they go through when they realize that 'Wow, I created that,'" Kreis said.

For the tournament, students will compete in different team challenges to show off their creativity and innovation by solving open-ended academic challenges.

More than 15 countries participate in the event, with 500+ volunteers helping get ready to host more than 17,000 attendees.

Destination Imagination said the purpose of the event is to inspire and equip students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders. More information can be found on destinationimagination.org/

