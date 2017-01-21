Thousands participate in Women's March in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - As hundreds of thousands of people gathered for Women's Marches all around the country one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, a group of several thousand marched in Downtown Knoxville Saturday afternoon.

"I'm here to march for so many things for hope, for love, for the LGBT community, for women, for freedom, for peace," Shawn Owens, a participant in the march, said.

The rain came down, but it didn't stop women, men and children from making their voice heard as they marched for what they believe in.

"I'm not here to march against anything. I'm here to march for positivity," Owens said.

The march left Market Square and headed towards the John Duncan Federal Building and back.

Many chanted about women's rights and showed their support for one another.

"Anything I can do and say, I want to say it while I'm here," Ginger Elting said regarding her reason for marching.

Elting didn't hesitate when asked why she joined a few friends to march during Saturday's gathering.

"I really resent the fact that he's put us down in so many ways. He's been unbelievably unkind and rude and I don't mind saying so," Elting added.

Other people said the march isn't necessarily about politics.

"I'm here today because I'm a husband, I'm a father of a daughter, I'm an educator and I serve young women. There's women where I work and I'm here to support all of them," participant Bryan Douglas said.

For many people, the march was a chance to shift focus to the future.

"You can't do anything but look forward to the future. There's no point in looking backwards now. It's only about looking forward," Douglas added.

Susan Williams, the former Chairman of the Republican Party in Knox County told 10News she supports the march but questions the purpose.

"In my opinion, if I want to protest and I want to rally I want to make sure that I'm being heard and that I've got a willing audience who actually might affect change. I'm not sure that their marches today may fall into those ears but certainly everyone has a right to protest," Williams said.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero did not attend today's march, but did send a letter that was read to the crowd. In it, she praised participants for standing up for their beliefs, and asked them to focus on bringing change they can achieve on the local level by being involved within helping the community to make Knoxville a better place.

