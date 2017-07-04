Thousands turn out for Festival on the 4th

Festival on the 4th fireworks 2017. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Thousands of people wearing their best red, white and blue packed World's Fair Park Tuesday night for Knoxville's annual Festival on the 4th celebration.

Several bands played live music throughout the afternoon, leading up to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's 33rd annual Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert.

The symphony's selections included several patriotic tunes and a tribute to American composer John Williams with selections from his epic film scores such as "Star Wars" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

The orchestra was joined by local acoustic group Blond Bones. Knoxville Poet Laureate R.B. Morris also performed an original narration.

On average, 30,000 people attend the Festival on the 4th each year. A crowd of young and old filled the park as the fireworks show filled the skies above the Tennessee River.

