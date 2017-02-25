Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SNEEDVILLE, TENN. - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Hancock County that left four people dead Friday night.

It happened just after midnight near Arch Wolfe Road in Sneedville.

An initial report says the car slid off the road and hit a tree head on. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver is identified as Tyler Bell, 20, of Sneedville. The passengers have been identified as Megan Mullins, 22 of Sneedville, Eric Mosley, 22, of Bean Station, and Billie Krysta Johnson, 18, of Blackwater, Virginia.

According to the report, all four people in the vehicle were under the influence of alcohol, and not wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.

