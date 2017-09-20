A toddler was killed after being struck on Chapman Highway Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a toddler was hit and killed in a crash off Chapman Highway in Sevier County.

An employee at Cota's Comfort Heating and Cooling said the 19-month-old was the child of another employee at the store.

WBIR 10News is waiting to hear from troopers to confirm the details of the deadly crash. THP said it will be releasing a report later this afternoon.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office tweeted earlier that deputies were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on the 12000 block of Chapman Highway and for people to avoid the area.

