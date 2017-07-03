THP keeping the roads safe over the July 4 weekend

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting a variety of traffic safety initiatives over the July 4 weekend.



The traffic safety campaign began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 30 and ends at midnight Tuesday, July 4.

According to THP, 14 people were killed during last year’s 96-hour Fourth of July holiday period. Eleven people were wearing seat belts, three of the traffic deaths were alcohol-related.

THP District Captains will use predictive analytics to allocate manpower and target areas where the likelihood of alcohol-related, serious injury or fatal crashes may occur during the Fourth of July period.

State troopers will also conduct saturation patrols, sobriety and seat belt checkpoints to help keep citizens safe.

State troopers arrested 166 individuals statewide on suspicion of impaired driving and cited 1,849 motorists for violation of the seat belt law during last year’s Fourth of July period.

A list of scheduled checkpoints for this holiday period is available, here.

